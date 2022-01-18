The Telangana cabinet has decided to convert all government schools into English medium from the academic year 2022-23 and regulate fees in private schools, junior and degree colleges.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting convened on January 17, an official release said. The cabinet has constituted a subcommittee of Ministers, headed by Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, to study and prepare guidelines for the same.

At the meeting, the cabinet also gave its nod to the Mana Vooru Mana Badi (Our Village, Our School) scheme, which costs Rs 7,289 crore and aims to improve infrastructure and quality of education in government schools across the state.

“The cabinet felt that the parents in rural areas are ready to send their children to the government schools if the medium of instruction is in English. Hence, the cabinet decided to have English as the medium of instruction in the government schools and develop infrastructure accordingly,” the release said. The government will also draw up an action plan to improve the mid-day meal programme, ensure a clean environment at schools and train primary teachers for education in English.