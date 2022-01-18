The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has initiated the registration process for conducting Class VIII Board exams for this academic year. The last date to register for the exam is January 31. The registration is to be done on the official website of the RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

It is compulsory for all Class VIII students to register at the online portal of the Board. It is only after successful submission of the registration that the admit cards will be issued to the students. The Board is yet to notify the exam dates for the Board exams.

The Board has deferred the Class XII practical exams due to the surge in COVID cases. However, the new dates are yet to be announced. The Board had recently released the exam schedules for Class X and XII Board exams, which will begin from March 3 onwards.