The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has come up with a Science Challenge for students of classes 8 to 10. It is conducting the challenge "as an initiative to generate curiosity, inquiry and higher order thinking amongst the learners".

The programme was put up on the DIKSHA platform on January 17 and will be available till February 28. It is available in both Hindi and English and can be accessed by students across boards. The good thing is that there is no participation fee.

CBSE schools have to register their students at cbse.gov.in. After that, registration IDs will be generated for the students. Other boards' students can directly access the challenge on the platform.

A participation certificate awaits all those who complete the programme. Schools can then select upto five children from each class who have secured a participation certificate in the science challenge for the national qualifiers stage of the Raman Young Science Innovator Awards.

It is advised that students who apply for the challenge download the latest version of the DIKSHA application or access the DIKSHA website to download their certificates. Schools are responsible for entering the correct spelling of the students' names online.