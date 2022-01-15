Attention CBSE X and XII graders! The Central Board of Secondary Education has released sample question papers and marking schemes for the term II board examinations. You can access these by visiting the board's website cbseacademic.nic.in.

The term I board examinations were held in November in an MCQ format on an OMR sheet. However, unlike this, the term II exams will have short and long answer-type questions and will be conducted for the duration of two hours. The exams are expected to be held between March and April, but the pandemic situation may cause changes to the schedule.

Previously, the board had issued an advisory for students, stating that there is no change in the pattern of the term II exam from what was detailed in the notification dated July 5, 2021. The Board has also warned students to not pay attention to the false news circulating on social media platforms. The Board has also said that students shouldn't pay heed to posts in social media circles that use terms such as "breaking news" in order to spread rumours about pattern changes in term II exams.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the Board's advisory also makes it clear that the changes in the pattern of the term II exam, which were announced in circular number 51 in July 2021, are applicable. The exams for Classes X and XII are due to be held in March and April this year.