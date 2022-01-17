Visva Bharati University Vice-Chancellor Dr Bidyut Chakrabarty removed Bodhirupa Sinha from the post of Principal of Patha Bhavana, a school run by the varsity administration, pending investigation. Sinha's appointment was termed illegal by VBU Faculty Association President Dr Sudipta Bhattacharya which eventually led to his suspension, but the VBUFA is not really happy with Sinha's removal.

The faculty association said that the VC did not raise the issue at an Executive Council meeting before taking such a decision. "The post of the Principal of Patha Bhavana is a statutory and substantive post. How was she just removed until further order without any suspension? What is the present status of Bodhirupa Sinha after her removal? How can the VC remove her before placing the issue at an Executive Council meeting?" asked the VBUFA. The notice, issued on January 14, did however say that the VC had taken the decision "subject to ratification by the Executive Council".

READ ALSO : Professor without a Master's degree? Visva-Bharati University under scanner after 'illegal promotion' allegation

Why was Sinha removed then? The notice just mentioned that Sinha will not be working as the Principal and that Surojit Sen, Assistant Lecturer, English, Patha Bhavana, will take over. This decision was taken because an enquiry has to be conducted against Sinha. While some thought it was the complaint filed by Dr Bhattacharya that resulted in Sinha's removal, A reputed daily reported that the university has categorically denied it saying that the enquiry on the matter cleared Sinha and that she has also filed a case against Dr Bhattacharya for allegedly tarnishing her image.

But Dr Bhattacharya has not received any such communication, said sources at the VBUFA. "Dr Bhattacharya has not received any notice from Sinha's lawyer or from her about a defamation suit yet. This is nothing but a lie," said the source.

The report also stated that VBU officials have confirmed that the decision of removing Sinha was taken after she allegedly released information, before the VC's final decision, to the media. The VC had allegedly asked Sinha to conduct exams on the full syllabus which she conveyed on a WhatsApp group of teachers and the message was leaked to the media.