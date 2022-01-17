CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) has released the Sample Paper for Class 10 and 12 Term 2 Exams 2022. CBSE released the sample papers on their official website for both Classes 10 and 12, and these papers are in the subjective format. Students can check the sample paper now.

Steps to check CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2022:

Step 1: Go to the CBSE's official website:

Step 2: Click on the Link of Sample Paper 2022

Step 3: Click on the Subjects and Open the Sample Paper

Step 4: Download the Paper

Students can also see the exam pattern and marking scheme of particular subjects. Students and parents can check the sample papers on the official website for every subject. Sample papers will give you an idea about the type of questions and choices.