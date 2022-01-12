The Tamil Nadu government, on January 11, issued orders declaring January 17 a local holiday for all government offices and educational institutions across the state. Instead, the government decided to make January 29 (Saturday) a compensatory working day.

A Government Order was issued in this regard following representations made by employee unions demanding a holiday on January 17; to help those who would be travelling to their native places for Pongal return to their offices as there will be a total lockdown on January 16.

“Since the local holiday on January 17 has not been declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, the District Collectors are to ensure that district treasuries and sub-treasuries function with skeleton staff,” the Government Order said. Most government offices in the state won't be functional till January 19 as there is also the Thaipusam festival on January 18.