Telangana's KT Rama Rao, the working president of the ruling TRS, has taken offence to the lack of clearance for any educational institutions in the last seven years for the state. The minister chose the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu to ask why Telangana has not been sanctioned any new educational institutions under the NDA government despite multiple requests over the years.

KTR, as he is popularly known, took to microblogging site Twitter to reply to the PM's tweet on his event in Tamil Nadu, and produce a detailed list of the institutions that have been requested and not sanctioned by the Modi government. Among these the TRS government has reportedly put in a request for 157 new medical colleges, and not one has received the green light from the centre.

He tweeted on Wednesday, January 12: “Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, On this #NationalYouthDay on behalf of Telangana youth & students, request you to make amends at the earliest. In the last 7 years, not even one educational institution has been sanctioned by NDA Govt to Telangana despite many requests at all levels”.



On Tuesday, Modi tweeted: “At 4 PM tomorrow, 12th January, 11 new medical colleges will be inaugurated in Tamil Nadu. These medical colleges will augment health infrastructure and ensure affordable healthcare to the people of Tamil Nadu”.