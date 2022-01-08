To ensure that pandemic or not, quality education reaches students from all parts of the society, more digital and e-learning classrooms will be set up. In as many as 281 BC welfare residential schools, the number of such classrooms will go up from 1,276 to 1,696.

This decision was arrived at and taken by Gangula Kamalakar, Minister of BC Welfare, Government of Telangana during Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society's (MJPTBCWREIS) board meeting. This was held at the minister's chambers on January 8.

To ensure that hot water supply becomes a constant for students at BC Gurukuls, the society along with Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) will provide solar water heaters. Moreover, the Society has also taken the decision to strengthen internal audit teams along with the academic cell. They also want to develop a system that will ensure the condition of residential schools is monitored constantly via committees on food quality assurance, hygiene and building appearances.



Minister Gangula Kamalakar also spoke on the occasion and expressed how BC Gurukuls have gone from 16 in 2014-15 to 281 by 2020-21 and there are many students from the BC communities who are pursuing their education.