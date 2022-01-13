The education sector has begun to feel the heat of the COVID-19 wave once again. Facing the brunt of it is the College of Engineering Trivandrum which was shut here on Thursday after more than 100 students tested positive for COVID-19. The college authorities have announced a week-long period of online classes for the students. They have declared the college campus as a COVID cluster.

Jiji CV, Principal of the institute said, "Online classes will be held at the college from January 13 to 21. Arrangements have been made in the college to test students on January 14,"

All students except those from other states have to vacate their rooms at the hostel, according to information provided by the authorities.