Since pre-pandemic years, the number of Indian candidates appearing for IELTS (International English Language Testing System) has gone up by 10 to 15 per cent. This exam is taken by those who wish to study or migrate to an English-speaking country.

IELTS is a standardised test for testing the English language proficiency of those speakers whose native language is not English. It is a global test and is trusted by several educational institutions and organisations. IDP Education, the educational organisation that owns IELTS in India, shared the aforementioned statistics.

"The growth in the current year IELTS numbers versus the pre-pandemic normal year is in the range of 10-15 per cent," said Piyush Kumar, Regional Director (South Asia and Mauritius), IDP Education, as per a report in PTI.

READ ALSO : Telangana engineering graduate duped 40 students in the pretext of providing IELTS, TOEFL answer keys

Also, it was only last week that the organisation launched as many as 23 offices across India including in Trichy, Thrissur and many other places. "Students will now have access to world-class counselling services both via virtual and in-person mode through these new offices to study in prestigious universities and institutions across Australia, USA, UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland," Kumar said.