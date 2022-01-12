Odisha emerged as one of the toppers with 51 medals at the India Skills 2021 organised by the National Skill Development Corporation. In the biggest showcase of skills excellence, three students from Centurion University were awarded for their commendable performance. The students will now compete for the World Skill Competition in Shanghai in 2022.

Centurion University students competed in different areas like health and social care, CNC turning, joinery, cyber security, cloud computing and 3D digital game art.

J Lavanya, a student of BSc Microbiology, won a gold medal in health and social care. She cites her success to mentors and the state-of-art infrastructure and facilities of the School of Paramedics. Similarly, being trained to use the best CNC machines under the supervision of a qualified mentor, Satya Ranjan Mohanty won a gold medal in CNC turning. A state-of-art infrastructure of wood works with best-in-class trainers led Hritik Pata to bag a bronze medal in the journey. Other students in the area of cyber security, cloud computing and 3D digital game art have also given their best performance.

Centurion University, which mainly focuses on skill integrated higher education, has always encouraged students and provided all types of facilities to showcase their talents to the world level.

The award ceremony function was organised by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in New Delhi from January 7 to 9, 2022.

In this mega event, Odisha won 10 gold, 18 silver, nine bronze medals and 14 medallions of excellence in the country’s biggest skill competition of excellence that concluded on January 9, 2022.