Speaking at the 11th Convocation of the Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) in Chennai, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said that Tamil Nadu has given the academic world the likes of Srinivasa Ramanujan and CV Raman. Thakur added that the state's contribution to the world goes beyond academics as is the case with HCL founder Shiv Nadar and the current WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan.

The Minister was addressing 4,249 graduating students virtually as he was unable to be present physically due to "unavoidable circumstances". Thakur said, "I am reminded of stalwarts such as Ramanujan and CV Raman who have made the country proud in the academic world. Tamil Nadu's achievements go beyond the academic prowess starting from the founder of HCL Technologies to the Chief Scientist of WHO, the state continues to make a stellar contribution to the growth of our nation."

READ ALSO : VISTAS will conduct online test to grant full scholarships for all courses at the institute

He reminded the students of how people like Nelson Mandela believed education to be a powerful weapon that one can use to change the world and said, "Graduates present here today will carry forward the education they received to change the world for better."

The Youth and Sports Minister further stressed the need to be physically fit in the challenging times of COVID-19. He said only healthy youth can contribute to nation-building. "It is my request to all of you to make a conscious effort to make physical fitness a part of your daily life," Thakur said.

He added, "Let us not forget to move our muscles in the world of a 'click of a button'." At present, VISTAS has 14,509 students and 710 faculty members with a total of 100 courses offered. The institute has published 1,056 research papers and has received Rs 3.77 crore in research grants from government bodies.