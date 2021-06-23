Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) will be offering full, merit-based scholarships to students across Tamil Nadu. Any student applying for any course at the institute will be eligible to apply for the upcoming Vels Scholarship Admission Test (V-SAT), an online test to determine the scholarships. With the help of V-SAT, VISTAS will identify students across to state, district-wise, to give 100% scholarship on tuition fees.



Students can appear for the test anytime between July 2 and 7 from the comfort of their homes. They can even download practice test papers from www.velsuniv.ac.in. The test will be 45 minutes long and will comprise 45 questions on quantitative aptitude, verbal ability and analytical reasoning. The last date for applying for the online test is June 30.

So, who all are eligible for this test? Students who have cleared Class 12 last year or are awaiting results this year from their respective boards can apply for the online test. Speaking about the initiative, Dr Ishari K Ganesh, Founder and Chairman of Vels Group of Institutions, said, “Through this initiative, we hope that no deserving student is deprived of education. V-SAT paves the way for all, including the underprivileged, to get an opportunity to study for free if they are meritorious.”



This is the second time that VISTAS is conducting this scholarship test. Previously, 3,000 students had received scholarships from VISTAS and over 10,000 students had taken up the online V-SAT test from 38 districts in Tamil Nadu and other states.