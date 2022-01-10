The Rajasthan government, on January 10, announced the closure of schools in urban areas, Sunday curfews, time limits on markets and a cap on occupancy at restaurants and movie theaters in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The restrictions were tightened on a day the state registered 5,660 new COVID cases and one death. Of the fresh infections, 2,377 were reported in Jaipur. The state currently has 19,467 active cases. Meanwhile, at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence, 27 personnel, including drivers of VVIP vehicles, tested COVID positive. Gehlot is also under home isolation after contracting the disease. "There are reports of thousands of doctors getting infected. The situation is worrying. We all have to fight this pandemic together. We will be successful in this only with the cooperation of the public," he tweeted.

According to the guidelines issued by the state home department, schools up to Class 12 in the municipal corporation and municipality areas will be closed till January 30. Online classes will continue as before, it stated. Earlier, the government had announced the closure of schools for Classes 1 to 8 till January 17 in Jaipur and Jodhpur municipal corporation areas.

The guidelines stated the schools will be closed from Monday but the rest of the restrictions will be effective from January 11. The authorities have decided to impose a curfew from 11 pm on Saturdays till 5 am on Mondays to stop the spread of the disease. During this curfew period, all markets, workplaces and commercial complexes will remain closed, the guidelines stated. However, chemist shops, emergency services, bus stands and railway stations, and health services are exempted.