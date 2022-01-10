Right after the OBC reservations were implemented in the All India Quota (AIQ) of NEET, the All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) has written to the Prime Minister to strictly implement the OBC reservations in the All India Quota seats of LLB and LLM courses of National Law Universities.

The students' group requested the government to implement the OBC reservations in the All India Quota (AIQ) of National Law Universities (NLUs) and asked them to direct the NLUs to offer seats in the AIQ, as some of the NLUs are not offering seats under AIQ, and asked them to implement the reservations strictly. "Currently, some NLUs neither provide seats in AIQ nor implement reservations in AIQ. There shall be a uniform process for the application of reservation policy in the seats allocated for the AIQ," said Kiran Kumar, National President of the AIOBCSA.

READ ALSO : Almost half of those who appeared clear NEET-UG, more than half of them women

The students, in their letter, said that some of the NLUs like National Law School, New Delhi, National Academy of Legal Studies and Research University of Law, Hyderabad (NALSAR), National Law Institute University, Bhopal (NLIU), Damodaran Sanjivayya National Law University, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh have implemented 10 per cent EWS reservations but not 27 per cent OBC reservations in LLB and LLM courses. "Out of 23 NLUs, Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar, National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi (NUSRL), and Dr B R Ambedkar National Law University, Rai, Sonepat have completely implemented 27 per cent OBC reservations in AIQ," read the letter.

The letter pointed out that implementation of the OBC reservations in the AIQ of NLUs is needed for the deepening of the social justice process in the country and for the empowerment of marginalised sections.