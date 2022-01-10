The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 admit cards, which were expected to release on January 7, 2022, will be released shortly by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. As per the official website, the date from which one will be able to download the GATE 2022 admit cards will be shared shortly.



Meanwhile, here's how you can download the card:

1) Visit the official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in

2) On the right-hand side of the home page, under the words 'GATE 2022 ONLINE APPLICATION' you till find a box called 'Login', click on it

2) Key in your Enrollment ID, password and solve the Math question and submit the form

3) There is an option for forgot password as well, if need be

4) Once you log in, your admit card will be displayed on the screen

5) Proceed to download the admit card

February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022 — these are the date on which GATE examination 2022 will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur and the results will be announced on March 17, 2022. It will be in two sessions that these computer-based tests will be conducted. The timings for the forenoon sessions are from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm and the timings for the afternoon sessions are from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.