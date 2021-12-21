IIT Kharagpur has released the exam schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2022. Candidates can check their official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in for the exam schedule. The exams are scheduled from February 5 to 13. 2022. According to the details from IIT Kharagpur the exams will be conducted in two different sessions. The morning sessions will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and afternoon session wll be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. These exams will be conducted on February 5, 6 12 and 13 in two different sessions.

GATE 2022 will be Computer Based Test. The admit card will be released in 15 days time, January 3, 2022. One can download the admit card from exam website and it will be available online till the exam day. This year, two new papers, Geomatics Engineering and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering are introduced in GATE 2022.