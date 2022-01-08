Tamil Nadu's State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has plans to conduct interactive sessions with primary to higher secondary school teachers to understand the current learning outcome of students studying in government schools, especially after teaching the bridge course.

Based on this, a teachers' name list will be prepared by district educational officers for participation in virtual interactive sessions with SCERT's top officials.

"After school reopened in the current academic year, lessons were taught from the bridge course prepared by SCERT to students. As a result, students understood previous classes' lessons. For instance, present class VIII students studied about class VI lessons," explained a primary school teacher who has given her name for the session. She went on to add that it has proven to be very useful for students though there were a few who were struggling to understand the bridge course lessons. "Through an interactive session, the officials have planned to analyse the students' learning outcome from the bridge course from the various aspects such as reading ability, interest in education after taught bridge course and so on," she informed.

READ ALSO : SCERT to conduct assessment tests for Classes 1 to 12 to analyse learning ability

"As many as 50 teachers from primary and middle and 50 teachers from high and higher secondary school will take part in the interactive session and they will share students' learning outcome, based on their teaching experience. Following it, SCERT may take steps to improve learning outcomes among government school students," an education officer from the district shared. By next week, the date of the interactive sessions will be informed to teachers, she said.