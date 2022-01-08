In Mizoram, it has been decided that schools will be closed for students who are studying in Classes I to IX and for Class XI students as well. It is due to the rise in COVID-19 cases that the fresh guidelines issued included this directive. Along with the aforementioned classes, colleges, higher education institutes and universities will also be closed, it mentioned. These new guidelines will come into force from today, that is January 8, and will remain so till January 31.

As per a report in PTI, hostels will also be shut and all classes will shift to online mode. But for those students from Classes X and XII, who will be attempting Board exams this year, schools and hostels too will remain open. With 50 per cent seating capacity, training institutes will be allowed to function as well.

It was also informed that the Department of School Education will undertake full vaccination of teachers and other officials as well.

The guidelines made it clear that in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area, parks, pools, gyms, picnic spots, parlours and theatres will be closed.

On January 7, the Northeast state reported 579 COVID-19 cases which were new and this has taken the case tally to 1,43,772. One person passed away and the toll is now 555.