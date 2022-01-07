Did you know that in many countries, including Russia and Ukraine, Christmas is celebrated on January 7 and not December 25? This is because according to the Julian calendar used by the Russian Orthodox Church, Christmas falls on this day. The celebrations begin on December 31 and end on January 10.



January 7 is also the day on which Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei discovered Galileo's moons. This was in 1610. He discovered that four moons revolve around Jupiter and that the telescope reveals many more stars than are visible to the naked eye. The moons are now called Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto. They were believed to be the first celestial objects to orbit a planet other than the Earth. Galileo, was an astronomer, physicist and engineer and is often called the "father" of observational astronomy, modern physics, the scientific method and modern science.

READ ALSO : What happened on December 31: Bidding farewell to Calvin and Hobbes and wishing South Korean artist Psy a Happy Birthday!



British racer Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton was born on January 7, 1985. He competes in Formula One for Mercedes and has won a joint record seven World Drivers' Championship titles (tied with Michael Schumacher), and holds the records for the most wins (103), pole positions (103), and podium finishes (182). He was featured in the 2020 issue of Time as one of the 100 most influential people globally.