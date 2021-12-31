Dear Reader:

I will be stopping Calvin and Hobbes at the end of the year. This was not a recent or an easy decision, and I leave with some sadness. My interests have shifted, however, and I believe I've done what I can do within the constraints of daily deadlines and small panels. I am eager to work at a more thoughtful pace, with fewer artistic compromises. I have not yet decided on future projects, but my relationship with Universal Press Syndicate will continue. That so many newspapers would carry Calvin and Hobbes is an honor I'll long be proud of, and I've greatly appreciated your support and indulgence over the last decade. Drawing this comic strip has been a privilege and a pleasure, and I thank you for giving me the opportunity.

Sincerely,

Bill Watterson



And with this resignation letter, addressed to his beloved readers as much as to his publishers, Bill Watterson published his last comic on December 31, 1995. A young boy Calvin and his trusty sidekick Hobbes (stuffed animal, a figment of Calvin's imagination or real-life companion, who's to say?) go on adventures, both imaginary and real, fall in and out of trouble and learn some serious life lessons in a way that is easy to digest. Calvin's parents are always around to reign him in though which the young lad once remarked on by saying, "Nothing spoils fun like finding out it builds character."

Psycho who?

Love him or hate him, you can't ignore Psy! And if the name Psy (which is actually short for Psycho) doesn't ring a bell, the song Gangnam Style will certainly bring that earworm-of-a-song crawling right back in your ear. Also, that iconic step, who can forget!



The maverick, whose name is Park Jae-sang, was born in Gangnam (is there where the song's name comes from?) district of Seoul in South Korea on December 31, 1977. His first album was fined, the second one was banned yet his fame sored high. Without knowing the powers of YouTube, actually being quite skeptical of it, he uploaded Gangnam Style on the video-sharing platform and became the first Asian artist to cross ten million subscribers on his channel! So, what do you say, time for some Gangnam Style swag?



Let it drop!

Some events are synonymous with New Year's like the famous New York City's Times Square Ball Drop. At 11:59 pm on December 31, 2021, this big sparkly ball descends from a specially designed flagpole just in time to usher in the New Year. This year too, with tightened COVID protocols, the event will be conducted.