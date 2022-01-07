It's time for private colleges in Telangana to hike their fees. A notification was issued by the Telangana State Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TSAFRC) which has proposed to not just review but determine fee structures for the period of 2022-2023 to 2024-2025 for private unaided professional institutions of Telangana.



This will be applicable to BE/BTech, ME/MTech, BArch, MArch, BPlanning, MPlanning, BPharmacy, MPharmacy, PharmaD, PharmaD (PB), MBA and MCA, LLB/BL, LLM/ML, BEd, MEd and DP Ed, UG DP Ed and all those courses that fall under the purview of TSAFRC. The committee has asked the management of these institutes for audited financial statements for the year 2020-2021, along with other relevant data, and they are to be submitted online via their official website tafrc.telangana.gov.in and hard copies are to be submitted too. The deadline given as per the notification is February 28, 2022. Only after the committee reviews the reports as submitted can the hike be approved. As per the norm, it is every three years that the committee reviews the revenue and expenditure of private colleges and accordingly, allows them to hike fees.

During the academic year 2019-22, the fee saw an increase of around 20 per cent and the new hike is likely to go up around 15 per cent. As of now, the minimum annual fee for the courses ranges between Rs 35,000 and Rs 1.34 lakh. The notification also stated that any institution that fails to submit the required data will not be allowed to collect any fees, as per the directions of the High Court.



As per sources in the committee, since the government institutions have already increased their fee in the current academic year, this is for both UG and PG courses, the hike is not applicable to them. This fee was hiked for the first time for them since the formation of Telangana state and the university authorities have justified it by stating that there are scholarships that students can avail. The student unions are opposed to the hike and have warned that there will be protests if the fee is increased.