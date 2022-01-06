With the Government of Telangana preponing Sankranti holidays and the spike in COVID-19 cases, an announcement was put out on January 5, 2022, by the Registrar of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H), Dr M Manzoor Hussain. It stated that the university came to the decision that for the present batch of students, an exemption from the minimum attendance requirement would be continued. This would allow the present batch of students to appear for the university examinations that are coming up.



This has been announced for BTech, BPharma, MTech, MPharma, MBA, MCA semester-end examinations plus PharmaD and PharmaD (PB) year-end examinations classwork. This attendance relaxation comes as a relief for students.

READ ALSO : Early Sankranti holidays in Telangana will widen learning gap, says Telangana schools in open letter



The notice also referred to the question paper pattern followed previously during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and stated that the same pattern will be followed. As per the pattern, the question paper will have eight questions and within the time duration of three hours, the students will be required to answer any five out of them.