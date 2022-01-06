In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the application for nursery admissions in Delhi's private schools has been extended by the Government of Delhi by two weeks. This was informed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on January 6, 2022, via the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

It was from December 15, 2021, that the nursery admission process in over 1,800 private schools in Delhi had begun and the deadline was scheduled to be January 7, 2022. "Keeping in view the prevailing Covid conditions, the last date for filing applications for admission in nursery and entry level classes in private schools of Delhi is being extended for further two weeks," Sisodia tweeted.

Last month, the Directorate of Education (DoE) had notified about the schedule of admission.

It was in February 2021, after a pandemic-induced delay, that the admission to entry-level classes had begun for the previous academic session. But this year, the schedule was in line with the previous years. As per the notified schedule, on February 4, the first list of selected children will be up and the second list will be up by February 21. If there are any subsequent lists, they will be out on March 15 and the entire admission process is to conclude on March 31.