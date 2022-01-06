Prof Tariq Mansoor, Vice-Chancellor, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms, informed the varsity. Though he has isolated himself in his official residence, he will be continuing to carry out his duties via online mode, AMU announced on social media.

"#AMU Vice Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor is border line COVID Positive, tested positive today with mild symptoms/ asymptomatic. Performing his Official duties from his Official Residence in online-mode", tweeted @AMUofficialPRO, the official Twitter handle of the university. It was retweeting the tweet by the VC himself which said, "I have tested COVID positive today with mild symptoms/asymptomatic. I urge all concerned who have recently come in contact with me to take necessary precautions in accordance with the COVID protocol of health authorities."

As per the data put out by the Government of Uttar Pradesh, Aligarh has a total of 69 cases of COVID-19 as of January 5, 2022. As per a varsity official, during the second wave of COVID-19 last year, the varsity had lost more than 30 teachers to the pandemic.