The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has decided to submit a representation to review its National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading after the announcement of Assessment and Accreditation (A&A) result published by the NAAC. AMU has been ranked with an 'A' grade with a CGPA of 3.24 in the NAAC review held in the last week of November.

Based on the recommendation of the committee constituted by Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor, the decision to file a representation was taken. The committee analysed the Assessment Outcome Document released by NAAC which pertained to AMU and came to the conclusion that there are points where the evaluation of the matrices has impacted the score and needs to be reviewed.

Professor Mansoor said, “There are certain parameters in which evaluation has not been done and in some points, scoring does not match with the actual data provided and hence we will file an appeal on the points scored and corresponding grades awarded, this has been recommended by the committee which comprises senior faculty members of the University.”

He went on to say, “There are grievances in certain criteria which need to be addressed. To provide a review mechanism for institutions who are aggrieved about the process or its outcome or any other issues related thereof, the NAAC has notified Grievance Redressal Guidelines. The University will file an appeal after following the prescribed procedure.”