In Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Bellary, Karnataka, as many as 21 medical students tested positive for COVID-19 on January 5, 2022. This prompted the authorities to conduct tests on all those students who were staying in the hostel. Those students who have tested positive have been sent to the district hospital.

As per a report in IANS, Dr T Gangadhar Gowda, Director, VIMS, informed that it is students from the first and second year who have been infected. The premises has been sanitised and strict vigilance has also been enforced on campus.

Also, after a police officer tested positive at the Byatarayanapura police station, 60 police personnel attached to the police station in Bengaluru were tested as well on January 5, 2022.