Amidst concerns over the COVID-19 variant Omicron, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that medical colleges across the state have been instructed to make necessary preparations.

"There are 21 medical colleges offering health services at the district level. Everyone, including the HOD, Professors and senior doctors of medical colleges have been advised to stand up to the demand and provide effective treatment," Sudhakar said. He was speaking at a virtual meeting with the directors of various medical colleges in the state, held specially to discuss the Coronavirus situation.

"They can also avail the help of resident doctors, and final year medical students. During the first and second wave, the state faced a shortage of nurses to treat those who were in the ICUs. Now that problem has been solved. There are about 18,000 people in final year nursing and paramedics. Officials have been asked to provide one-month training for them, in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and other institutions," the Health Minister said.

Two cases of the Omicron variant in Karnataka were reported by the Centre on December 2. Further sharing the infrastructure and monetary preparation made by the state health department to combat the virus, Sudhakar said, "We have got the information on all necessary equipment and other systems which are required. Issues raised by institutions are also addressed and solutions are provided for the issues flagged by them. Resident doctor's COVID risk allowance to the tune of Rs 55 crore, which was pending, has been released by the Finance Department."

Sudhakar added that the total amount required is nearly Rs 73 crore and it will be credited to the concerned accounts within a couple of days. "We were facing some technical glitches to credit salaries to their account. Institutions have taken twenty days to be registered in HRMS. From December onwards, salaries will be directly credited to their bank accounts," he said.