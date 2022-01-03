With the infection rate of COVID-19 in Goa crossing an average of five per cent, the State Government has announced that schools will be shut until January 26. The state's task force for COVID management has directed classes to be conducted online during the period. A review meeting will be held a couple of days before January 26 to take a decision on the future course of action.

The decision was taken in view of a surge in COVID cases in the coastal state, Dr Shekhar Salkar, a member of the Goa government's task force said on Monday, January 3. A night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am will also be imposed in Goa soon, he said.

"Schools and colleges will be closed in Goa till January 26 in view of the rising COVID cases. Classes will be conducted online during the period," Salkar told reporters in Panaji, after a meeting of the state government's task force on COVID management, which is chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

READ ALSO : CoWIN will soon accept student ID cards as proof for vaccine registration. Here's why

Salkar also said that while offline classes will not be conducted in schools and colleges, students who are eligible for vaccination will be inoculated in school premises over the next few days, after which they are not required to visit their respective schools until January 26.

"The government is also imposing a night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am. A formal order will follow tonight or tomorrow. Restrictions will also be imposed on indoor functions," he said. Salkar cited the rising infection rate in the coastal state as the reason behind the task force's decision to shut down schools and impose a night curfew.