In light of the government's decision to open COVID-19 vaccination drive for children, the CoWIN platform will enable beneficiaries between the age group of 15 to 18 to register with student ID cards. The platform chief Dr RS Sharma said, "We've added an additional (10th) ID card for registration — the student ID card because some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on December 25, had announced three major decisions to fight rising cases of COVID-19; including the start of vaccination for children in the age group of 15 to 18 from January 3. Apart from that, he had also announced a booster shot or a precautionary dose for senior citizens and frontline workers. Modi had said, "The government has decided that a precautionary dose of vaccine will be started for healthcare and frontline workers starting January 10, 2022. Citizens above 60 years facing co-morbidities will have the option of taking precaution dose on the advice of their doctor."

The Prime Minister had said that a total of 61 per cent of the adult population had been given both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while 90 per cent of the adult population had received their first dose. The Prime Minister had added that the move to provide COVID vaccines to children is likely to aid in efforts to get back to normal school education and will reduce the worry of parents.