The Centre requested the Supreme Court on Monday to schedule a hearing in a matter related to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in connection with the NEET PG admissions on Tuesday, citing "some urgency". A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who mentioned the matter before the court on behalf of the Centre, that the EWS quota matter is being heard by a three-judge bench of the top court.



"There is some urgency. If Your Lordships can consider having it tomorrow. I have requested Senior Advocate Arvind Datar (for the petitioners) to be here," said Mehta. "The moment today's work gets over, I would make a request to CJI NV Ramana for the listing of the case," Justice Chandrachud said. Mehta said if it is not possible to list the matter on Tuesday, then it could be listed on Wednesday. Senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing in court on behalf of the doctors who have challenged a government notification for the implementation of the quota, said he has no objection if the matter is listed on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The matter is listed for hearing on January 6. Large-scale protests have been held by resident doctors of various hospitals under the banner of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) in Delhi and other parts of the country over a delay in the NEET PG counselling, which has been postponed due to the Centre deciding to revisit the criteria for the determination of the EWS quota.