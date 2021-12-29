For a moment earlier this month, it seemed as though the issue is on the verge of satisfactory resolution. On December 9, the agitation was suspended by the resident doctors for a week following the health ministry's assurance to expedite the court hearing

A Delhi-based lawyer, on December 29, wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana seeking preponement of the hearing in matters related to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in NEET-PG and to initiate a day-to-day hearing. Highlighting the ongoing resident doctors' protests, led by the Federation of Resident Doctors Association of India (FORDA), and the threat of mass resignation, the petition by Vineet Jindal stated that the protests are a result of the Union Health Ministry's lack of effort in expediting NEET-PG counselling. The counselling is pending because of a clutch of cases in the Supreme Court regarding the newly introduced EWS quota.

The plea also sought directions to the Centre to form a committee to address the issues related to the doctors concerned. It called upon the Delhi Police Commissioner to initiate an enquiry and take stern action against the officials who physically assaulted the protesting doctors. Jindal said in the letter, "With doctors as our frontline warriors against this war with COVID, it is imperative to address the issues of resident doctors at the earliest to resolve their demands and to call off the strike as soon as possible."

He added, "Already, the second wave of COVID-19 has left an indelible impact on lives of people due to the massive death toll and now we are again facing a crisis of the third wave and are in extreme need of best health care services owing to the current situation of the outbreak of Omicron virus."

FORDA's protest against the delayed NEET PG counselling has gained support from doctors from five states — Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. Their protest started with doctors boycotting out-patient clinics, which was later escalated to boycotting of all routine work such as care of admitted patients and routine surgeries.

However, for a moment earlier this month, it seemed as though the issue is on the verge of satisfactory resolution. On December 9, the agitation was suspended by the resident doctors for a week following the health ministry's assurance to expedite the court hearing and subsequently fast-track the counselling process. It was only on December 17 that the resident doctors resumed their strike.