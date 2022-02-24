Primary and Secondary Education Minister of Karnataka BC Nagesh chaired a meeting to rework regulations imposed on private and unaided schools with regards to fire and building safety. However, following the meeting, stakeholders were unsure if their concerns will be looked into.

A 2018 Supreme Court order, which was implemented in Karnataka last year, imposes certain regulations regarding fire and building safety in schools. However, the state faced a backlash from various school associations due to expenses imposed and some regulations, like building specifications, which were impossible to implement. “Many schools have been running for decades, with many of the buildings built when layout planning was non-existent. These regulations are simply not possible to comply with,” Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Karnataka Associated Managements of Schools (KAMS) told TNIE.

On Tuesday, Minister Nagesh held a meeting with R Vishal, Public Instruction Commissioner, as well as officers from the Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services Department (KSFES) and the Karnataka Public Works Department (PWD). The minister directed them to submit reports for relaxations which can be considered in the ambit of the Supreme Court order. According to sources close to the minister, the reports are to be submitted within seven to ten days.

However, the associations are unsure how it will pan out. “A collaboration between all departments is okay, but we have requested that a separate committee be formed to frame regulations,” said Shashi Kumar. The Association has been demanding resolution in this regard as many private and unaided schools are at risk of shutting down due to the regulations.

“We want to know what the minimum regulations are, because many schools already have fire safety measures, CCTVs, safety committees and other precautions. Regulations asking for valuation of buildings is not possible as many schools were built decades earlier. Imposition of regulations retrospectively cannot be justified. At least exempt schools that were built before 2018,” said Shashi Kumar.