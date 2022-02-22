The Indian embassy in Ukraine, on February 22, once again asked Indian students to leave the country temporarily, amidst escalating tensions following Russia recognising the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

Several Indian students enrolled in medical universities in Ukraine have been worried about missing out on their academics as online classes have not been announced as of now. To this, the embassy said it is in dialogue with respective authorities on the matter.

"The embassy of India is receiving a large number of calls asking about the confirmation of online classes by medical universities. In this regard, as informed earlier, the embassy is engaged with respective authorities for streamlining of the education process for Indian students," it said.

"Students are advised, in the interest of their safety, to leave Ukraine temporarily, rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities," the embassy added, in a fresh advisory. On Sunday, February 20, the embassy asked the family members of its staff in Ukraine to return home and advised Indians, whose stay is not essential, to leave that country temporarily in view of "high levels" of tensions and uncertainties.

The move came amidst apprehensions by Western leaders that Russia was set to invade Ukraine soon as it deployed over 130,000 soldiers, heavy weapons and fighter jets along the Ukrainian border. The tensions between Russia and the NATO countries escalated further after Russian President Vladimir Putin, on February 21, recognised the independence of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic. At a UN Security Council meeting following the Russian decision, India voiced concern over the escalating tension along the Russia-Ukraine border and called for de-escalation of the situation and resolution of the crisis through diplomatic dialogue.