Like in the previous years this year as well, DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur has the highest number of students who have cleared the prestigious National Talent Search Examination (NTSE), the results of which was declared recently.

Totally, 11 students, the highest for any individual school in Odisha, have cleared the all-India examination conducted by NCERT, Ministry of Education, Government of India, which was conducted in October 2021. In the preliminary round as well, the school bagged the maximum numbers.

The proud qualifiers are Priyanka Sar, Sanket Rout, Arman Pratik Pasayat, Pulakit Biswal, Abhipsa Das, Priyanshu Satapathy, Pragyan Paramita Behera, Priyanshu Samantray, Tejaswini Sahoo, Shuvam Swapnil Dash and Tanmaya Mohapatra.

The qualifiers are eligible for attractive scholarships till the completion of their higher education and would get to avail special assistance for fundamental research. The school authorities and teacher in charge, Dr SD Singh, congratulated the meritorious students for their remarkable achievements.