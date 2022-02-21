The Supreme Court, on February 21, agreed to hear a plea seeking cancellation of in-person Board exams for Classes X and XII, scheduled to be held by the CBSE and several other Boards this year.

A Bench, comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana, Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli, took note of the submissions of a lawyer seeking early listing of the plea saying that in-person exams should not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

"This is regarding Class X and Class XII examinations. Physical examination should not be held due to the pandemic," said lawyer Prashant Padmanabhan.

The Bench, in response, said, "Let the matter go before a Bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar." The lawyer mentioned the plea filed by one Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, an activist, seeking directions to the CBSE and other education boards which have proposed to hold in-person exams for Class X and Class XII.

The plea has also sought direction to education boards for devising alternative modes of assessment. The CBSE has decided to conduct term two Board exams for Class X and Class XII from April 26.