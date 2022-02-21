Yet another blow to students' education in Karnataka, schools and colleges in Shivamogga have been declared shut for two days after a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal member, identified as Harsha, was allegedly murdered at around 9 pm last night (February 20) in the district. Educational institutions in parts of Karnataka have already witnessed multiple closures this month after the hijab controversy escalated. The security was tightened further in Shivamogga following the incident.

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that those behind the gruesome act are yet to be identified, adding that the law and order situation is under control in Shivamogga. Jnanendra said, "A group of 4 to 5 youth murdered him. I don't know of any organisation being behind this murder. Law and order situation under control in Shivamogga. As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges in city limits have been closed for two days." Dr Selvamani R, Deputy Commissioner, Shivamogga, said, "The overall situation is peaceful. Local police, RAF are deployed to maintain law and order. Section 144 has been declared in the area. Further probe into the incident is underway."

READ ALSO : What the Supreme Court had to say about the degradation of legal education in India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that police have gathered a few leads in the case, the investigation for which has already begun. CM Bommai said, "One, Harsha, was stabbed to death yesterday. Few leads have been gathered in the incident during the investigation which started last night."

The death has also been given a communal colour as KS Eshwarappa, Karnataka Rural Development Minister, said, "I'm very disturbed by the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist. He was killed by 'Musalmaan goondas' (Muslim goons). I'm going to Shivamogga now to analyse the situation. We'll not allow 'goondaism'."

Senior Congress leader KTS Tulsi condemned the incident, "I strongly condemn this murder. And, sadly, people have to lose their lives in the process of democracy." Whe asked about the closure of schools and colleges in the state, he said, "It's a very positive statement and people are being assured that whoever is responsible will be dealt with strict actions. And as a precautionary step, the schools and colleges have been closed, which is the right thing to do."