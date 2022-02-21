Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a webinar organised by the Ministry of Education on the implementation of Union Budget 2022-23 on Monday, February 21. The webinar discussed how the budget will have a positive impact on the education sector.

PM Modi highlighted the fact that to empower the youth meant to empower the nation's future. To this effect, he said, the budget has focused on five aspects in particular. First is the universalisation of quality education. "Second comes skill development as the country should have a digital skilling ecosystem. When we talk of Industry 4.0, it is important that skill development takes place as per the industry's demands and also ensure better industry linkage," PM Modi added.

The third key area where the budget has sought to focus is on urban planning and design. PM Modi said, "In this, we have to embed our traditional knowledge and experience within today's education and learning." The fourth area of focus is internalisation. "It would be beneficial if world class universities set up campuses in India as well as FinTech institutions setting up centres alongside our own institutions," added PM Modi.

The fifth part is that of AVGC — animation, visual effects, gaming and comics. "In these areas, the job market is very promising. There is a big global market revolving around them. The budget seeks to increase the application of Indian talent in these sectors with equal importance," commented Modi.

The Prime Minister also said that the budget would be helpful in getting the National Education Policy on to the ground level. Speaking on the plan of National Digital University, Modi said that it could resolve the issue of number of seats in colleges that students face in the country.