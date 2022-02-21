Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal, announced that this year, Board examinations for Classes V and VIII will not be conducted. It is the examination of both the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Haryana Board that have been postponed for the time being.

"Haryana Alert | Chief Minister Sh Manohar Lal today announced that there will be no board exams for class 5th & 8th this year. The examinations of both CBSE & Haryana Board have been postponed for time being. From next session, board exams will be conducted for 5th & 8th classes," tweeted the official Twitter handle of Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana on February 21 at 3.07 PM.

It may be recalled that parents of Classes V and VIII students from 12 schools of Gurugram, which come under CBSE, CISCE, and IB Boards, staged a protest against the proposal of the Government of Haryana to conduct exams. This happened today, February 21. They said that after 650 days of the closure of schools, children, who are already dealing with learning gaps, will face difficulty when it comes to sitting for exams.

The parents alleged that the proposed BSEH (Board of Secondary Education, Haryana) syllabus differs from what is being taught in a large number of schools. Hence, it would be unfair to expect them to study it in a little over a month, shared a parent, as quoted by PTI. Another went on to say that preparing for a new Board exam will be "impossible" for them.

Not only will the parents be presenting the matter to the Haryana Education Department and the Chief Minister, but the matter is also a subject of a court case, Haryana United Schools & others vs. State of Haryana and others, at the Chandigarh High Court. It is on Monday, February 28, that it will be heard.

(With inputs from PTI)