Students in schools across Gujarat were back to their classrooms on February 21 after the state government decided to do away with the online system of education.

The school authorities ensured strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines and allowed entry to students after checking their temperature. Most of the students were seen wearing face masks in the classrooms, according to news agency PTI. "It is a positive development. There is a big difference between online and offline classes. The kind of education one gets offline is not possible through the virtual mode," said the principal of a private school in Vadodara.

READ ALSO : What the Supreme Court had to say about the degradation of legal education in India

Officials from some schools said that due to the prolonged closure of schools, many students have lost practice with pen and paper writing. "Physical interaction among students will foster competition, exchange of ideas and will ensure their educational and social growth," said the principal of a school in Ahmedabad.

The schools will try to make up for the academic losses and other problems that the students faced in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. A Class IX student from a private school in Ahmedabad said that in-person classes are much better than online ones.

"I prefer the offline mode. We will be able to learn more," she said. Some of the parents also said they were happy with the state government's decision to resume classes offline. But they also demanded that the COVID-19 vaccination drive for students below the age of 15 begin at the earliest.

Some schools have not discontinued online classes to ensure students do not face travelling issues till school bus services get back to normal. The Gujarat government took the decision to discontinue the online system in view of a sharp drop in COVID-19 cases in the state.