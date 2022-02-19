A proposal that entails kindergartens for 6,536 locations has been approved by the Government of Chhattisgarh on Friday, February 18, informed a senior official. It was during a cabinet meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, that the proposal of the school education department was approved.

It is for children between the age group of five and six years that these kindergartens will commence where Anganbadi centres are already situated on the school premises, the official informed, as stated in a report by PTI. The initiative is aimed at benefitting as many as 68,054 out of 3,23,624 students in the aforementioned age group and this will be from the academic year 2022-2023, the official added.

Apart from this, for filling up vacant posts of pharmacists in various districts under the Directorate of AYUSH, the cabinet also agreed upon extending the validity of the recruitment result for a year.