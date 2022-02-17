As many as 32 Swami Atmanand Government Hindi Medium Schools will be initiated by the Government of Chhattisgarh for the academic year 2022-2023. These schools are on the lines of the English medium ones, an official informed on Thursday, February 17.

As per an official statement, the Government of Chhattisgarh plans on starting at least one such Hindi medium school in each district. This will be similar to the Swami Atmanand Government English Medium Schools (SAGES), as stated in a report by PTI.

It was because of the demand raised by students who were pursuing their academics in Hindi medium schools, parents and public representatives as well that this decision was taken.

READ ALSO : ASER 2021 report: Enrollments high, reading and arithmetic levels drop and everything else about students of Chhattisgarh

It was in November 2020 that the state government had launched SAGES. Under this programme, the government took up Hindi medium schools, renovated and modernised it, and then turned them into English medium schools. To date, 171 English medium schools have been initiated and these accommodate 74,000 English medium and 60,000 Hindi medium students.

Also, schools under this scheme provide free and quality education to those students who hail from weaker sections of society.