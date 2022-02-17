Delhi University (DU) reopened today, February 17, and during the first day of offline classes, the turnout of students from the national capital was good while attendance of outstation students remained low, though it is expected to pick up in the coming weeks.

Teachers shared that while second-year students turned up in good numbers, among first-year and third-year students, the turnout remained low, as per a report in PTI.

"The first-year students have their exams next month and this is the time for their submission of assignments and internal exams. Also, since their exams are happening in online open book mode, there is no pressure on them to return. The third-year students at this point are also busy with their entrance exams and might be at their coaching classes. The enthusiasm among the second-year students was good. We did practicals that we had done in online classes," said Abha Dev Habib, who teaches at Miranda House, as quoted in a report by PTI.

Miranda House, Moti Lal Nehru and a few other colleges are offering first-year students online classes.

Dr Kalpana Bhakuni, Principal of Kamala Nehru College, shared that the turnout was good, something they were not expecting. She also added that it felt like the campus had come alive today.

The principal also went on to add that for the first couple of weeks, the exam timetable is relaxed as they will see how things go. She said that attendance might go up by Monday.

Professor Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari, Principal of Maharaja Agrasen College, reported that 70 per cent of the students had turned up on the first day while Dr Babli Moitra Saraf, Principal of Indraprastha College For Women, said that outstation students had informed that they will take a few days to get to Delhi.

Manish Kansal, a professor at Hindu College, shared that 20 per cent of his class turned up on the first day and that the number of students from Delhi was more than those from outside Delhi. He informed that students were happy and that the attendance might go up by next week.