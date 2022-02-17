The Indian Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University, (IIT-BHU), is hosting an on-campus round of Hult Prize Competition-2022.

The Hult Prize-2022, which is the world's largest student competition for start-up funding, enables the new generation to bring about social change through education and social entrepreneurship.

The campus director of the organizing committee, Anshul Sahai said that the competition will be organized through online medium till February 27.

She said that the top 10 teams will be selected from the preliminary round. The team will showcase their start up on February 27 in front of three distinguished judges.

The most outstanding team amongst them will emerge as the BHU On Campus winner and that team will go on to compete in one of the Hult Prize Regional Summits being held around the world.

A winning team from each host city will then go on to the Summer Accelerator, where participants will receive mentorship, mentorship and strategic planning as they build the prototype and set-up to launch their new social business.

The global final round of the competition will be held at the UN Headquarters, where the winning team will receive a $1 million prize from the Bill Clinton Foundation and an opportunity to meet eminent personalities from the UN and Silicon Valley.

She further explained that in partnership with the UN, the Hult Prize is hosting college and university events around the world in search of the next innovative start-up that adheres to the principles of "decent work and economic growth".

Several teams of students from various departments of IIT BHU along with students from BHU campus through Atal Innovation Center, E-Cell BHU have also registered to participate in the competition.