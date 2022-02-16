In order to enhance the livelihood of the fisherfolk and their families, the faculty of the Zoology department of the VO Chidambaram College in Thoothukudi had introduced seaweeds called red algae (Kappaphycus alvarezii) to the fisherfolk, free of cost, under the UGC sponsored STRIDE (Scheme for Transdisciplinary Research for Ideas Developing Economy).

STRIDE aims to promote an innovative culture for transdisciplinary research especially in universities and colleges. VO Chidambaram College is one of the three colleges in Tamil Nadu to have received this significant project. The faculty of the Zoology department had educated the fishermen on growing the seaweeds along the seashore, in order to improve the financial conditions of their families. The seaweed culture can be supervised by the fisherwoman, which will fetch them a good remuneration, and an added income.

Under the STRIDE scheme, Head and Associate Professor of Zoology and coordinator of the programme Dr D Radhika had distributed ropes of varied thickness, anchors, tying twines and the seeds required for culturing the seaweeds to the fisherfolk of the Kovalam beach area in January. Dr Radhika told TNIE that as many as 94 ropes were planted at various intervals from January. Matured algae are harvested after 30 to 35 days and they are procured by a private company Aqua Agri, which manufactures biofertilisers and extracts other byproducts, she said.

The Kovalam beach area has been chosen for seaweed culture for its calm, adequately saline and shallow depth. Also the conditions of wave action, the pH value and salinity are conducive for the seaweeds to grow, she added. Radhika said that they harvested the seaweeds grown on 2 ropes. Over 18 kg of seeds were planted on the two ropes which had now yielded 160 kg, fetching a remuneration of Rs 480 per rope, she said. The fisherfolk will get at least 45,000 while harvesting all the 94 ropes. It is being encouraged among the fisherfolk as it would enhance their livelihood, she said.