Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has warned protesting students to strictly follow the recent High Court judgement failing which immediate action will be taken against them.

As students from a particular community started protesting in many parts of Karnataka demanding their right to wear a hijab in spite of the interim order by the HC, Jnanendra said, "We adopted a soft approach all these days, it won't be there anymore."

"Till now, there was consideration not to hurt students as they are sensitive and it was thought that they are protesting with provocation from outsiders. Abiding by the court order and respecting the Constitution is the responsibility of citizens of this country. If this is violated, harsh action will be initiated immediately without any consideration," he warned.

Even as Muslim girl students came out on the streets demanding their right to wear a hijab, the Home Minister said that no major untoward incidents were reported in the state.

Barring incidents in two to three areas of the state, District Commissioners, local and college administrations have convinced the protesting students to attend their classes and, overall, there is a peaceful environment, the Minister added.

Muslim students of Empress College took out a protest march after being denied entry to classrooms for wearing a hijab and also raised slogans of 'Allah hu Akbar'. The protesting students gathered before the District Commissioner's office demanding their right to wear a hijab. Chitradurga District Commissioner, Vinoth Priya, called the students and spoke to them.

Several Muslim girl students of Malnad College in Chikkamagalur entered the college with a hijab and raised slogans demanding that they should be allowed to attend classes. As they entered the college premises, boys from the same community extended support.

In Hubballi, the Principal of the Government Girls' College for Arts and Commerce joined hands with the local and college administrations to try to pacify the parents and students. However, the protesting students argued that they must be allowed to wear a hijab inside the college.

Later, the college authorities declared a holiday. Muslim students took to the streets and raised slogans of 'We want hijab' and 'hijab is our right'. Tension prevailed at Anjuman Anglo College in Gadag as Muslim students refused to return home and staged a protest and raised slogans inside the college premises. Students in Vijayapura district also protested near the Deputy Commissioner's office, demanding that hijabs be allowed.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday, February 16, appealed to the students to follow the court order and urged the local and college administrations to cooperate and allow students to receive education. "With concern I request everyone. We have to wait for the final court order with restraint. Sort out the confusions. Cordial environment must be created by resolving issues with the school, college management and parents," he said.