The Dorjee Khandu Government College (DKGC) in Arunachal Pradesh has signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Delhi and the Hindu College for academic development, officials said on Wednesday February 16.

According to the college officials, the college in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district signed the MoU on February 15 under the Vidya Vistar Scheme (V2 Scheme), an initiative of the University of Delhi to establish academic linkages between its colleges and departments with the corresponding institutes in remote areas of the country.

Under the scheme, the Hindu College of the University of Delhi would extend its academic resources and facilities available for the V2 scheme with an aim to be a catalyst for quicker growth of the DKGC, which is affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi University, a central varsity. The officials said that the DKGC shall also share its academic resources in the fields of academic, education and research.

The partner institutes shall also hold online and offline lectures, workshops, training, meetings and other programmes for capacity building of the faculty members of the DKGC, which was established in 2016 and named after former Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu.

An official statement said that the teachers and researchers of both the partner institutes may be engaged in joint research activities and be co-investigators in the research programmes submitted to funding agencies. Library resources may be shared for providing support in capacity building of the faculty and for improvement of teaching and research skills between the partner institutes.

They will also forge mutually beneficial linkages through various platforms to initiate and initiate innovation activities and boost start-ups, the statement said.

Appreciating the initiative, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that he is hopeful that the young generation of this border state, as well as the big city-states, will immensely benefit and inculcate the feeling of oneness amongst them.

"DKGCT entered into a tripartite MoU with University of Delhi & Hindu College under the Vidya Vistar (V2) Scheme. The partner college shall extend academic resources, faculty exchange programme, capacity building, lectures, research activities and joint publication," the Chief Minister tweeted.