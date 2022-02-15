A separate notification has been issued by the Government of West Bengal directing all the district magistrates and primary and secondary school authorities to make sure that classes for nursery to VII begin from February 16, Wednesday.

The notification by the school education department addressed to the district magistrates stated that the additional district magistrate (education) should act as the nodal officer. They should be the ones coordinating with upper and primary schools so that classes can commence from February 16 only after sanitisation and once all COVID protocols have been properly enforced. This should be done by February 16, as mentioned in a report by PTI.

Both the teaching and non-teaching staff from Classes I to VII had been asked to report to the respective schools on February 15, today, so that the in-person classes can begin from February 16.

It was on February 15 that schools were allowed to reopen for primary and upper primary classes from February 16 after it was noted that the pandemic situation has improved. In-person classes will resume for lower sections after a gap of two years and while adhering to Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the School Education Department strictly.

Offline classes for Classes VIII to XII had begin on February 3.