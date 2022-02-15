For Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) funding by AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education), two analysis proposals submitted by the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have been selected.



From all the 156 proposals that came in from various universities and institutions across the country, only 15 were shortlisted for funding. It is with Rs 10 lakh for two years that the two proposals by the UoH that were shortlisted will be funded.



Sanskrit Word Order following the Steps of the target language was the research paper submitted by Dr Amba Kulkarni, Professor of Sanskrit Studies and another titled, Sanskrit to Indian Language Machine Translation cum Language Accessor, was submitted by Prof Parameswari Krishnamurthy, Assistant Professor of Centre for Applied Linguistics and Translation Studies (CALTS).

IKS is an innovative cell under the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India at AICTE, New Delhi. The aim of this research project is to ensure the promotion of research in the Indian Knowledge Systems field at various levels and this is done by offering opportunities to scholars pursuing research projects in the field of their choice, among the significant areas of investigation as identified by the IKS or in IKS' own projects and related disciplines. The idea is also to create and upgrade the capabilities in general research of faculty members from the various institutes in India in the field of IKS.